Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 30th (ABI, AF, AGIO, AGNC, AIR, AIXA, AJG, ALGM, AMZN, ARDX)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 30th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €81.30 ($95.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.35 ($5.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $93.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $93.00 to $103.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $244.00 to $254.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $72.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $485.00 to $500.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $455.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $103.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €55.95 ($65.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $310.00 to $318.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $59.00 to $64.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $235.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $273.00 to $284.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $99.00 to $101.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €218.00 ($256.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $590.00 to $690.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $91.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $98.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €114.60 ($134.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $233.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $443.00 to $455.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $410.00 to $415.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $415.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $175.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $475.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

