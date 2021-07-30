Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 30th (ABI, AF, AGIO, AGNC, AIR, AIXA, AJG, ALGM, AMZN, ARDX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 30th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €81.30 ($95.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.35 ($5.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $930.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $93.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $244.00 to $254.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $475.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $485.00 to $500.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $455.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $103.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €55.95 ($65.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $77.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $194.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $59.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $235.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $273.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $99.00 to $101.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €218.00 ($256.47) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $590.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $91.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $98.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €114.60 ($134.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $233.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $443.00 to $455.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $410.00 to $415.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $415.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $175.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $475.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $134.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $148.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.