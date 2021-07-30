Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (ADVM, AMZN, CIFAF, CORT, CTIC, CTO, DHI, DV, EKSO, GDYN)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3,904.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4,000.00.

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its average rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $261.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

