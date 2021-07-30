Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. 2,837,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

