Eric J. Edell Sells 12,157 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,219,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

