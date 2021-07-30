ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000.

IPAY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $71.10. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

