Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.0998

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 284.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $808,289.96 and approximately $42,879.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,190,585 coins and its circulating supply is 8,100,411 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

