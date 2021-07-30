Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $198.98

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.98, but opened at $192.05. Etsy shares last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 35,967 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Etsy by 3,076.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Etsy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

