Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 791,189 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

