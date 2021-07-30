Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 5,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,999. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

