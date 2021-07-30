Evedo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1.15 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

