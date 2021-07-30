Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,091. The firm has a market cap of $527.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

