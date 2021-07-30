Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ES stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 2,081,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,494. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.