EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $139.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.86 million and the lowest is $139.07 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVTC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

