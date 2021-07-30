Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.43. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.38, with a volume of 6,163 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 98.72%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

