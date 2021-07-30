EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $485.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOP. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.