EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.78 million and the highest is $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $485.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

