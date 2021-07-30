ExNetwork Token Market Cap Tops $6.05 Million (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $25,439.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

