Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in July

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.

OTCMKTS EXXRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Exor has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.