Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in July

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.
OTCMKTS EXXRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Exor has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92.
Exor Company Profile
