eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 4,405.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of eXp World worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

