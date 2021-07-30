Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.91

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.91 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.