Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,683,943. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

