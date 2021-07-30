Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

FB opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.14. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

