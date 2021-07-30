FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 5.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $59,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.41. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

