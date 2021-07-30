Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.39 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

