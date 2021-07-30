Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRCOY shares. CLSA cut Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FRCOY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

