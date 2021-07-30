FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 137,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,115. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

