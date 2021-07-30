Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 828.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Federated Hermes worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

