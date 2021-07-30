Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys Shares of 62,067 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $170.03. 311,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

