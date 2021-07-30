Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

