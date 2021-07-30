Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.76 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

