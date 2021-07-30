Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in July

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

