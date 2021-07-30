Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in July

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.