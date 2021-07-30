Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $155.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

