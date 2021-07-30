Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $155.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.