Financial Analysis: Coty (NYSE:COTY) & NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Coty alerts:

This table compares Coty and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -20.42% -4.00% -0.84% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

26.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coty and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $9.26, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than NuGene International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coty and NuGene International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.72 billion 1.42 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -18.19 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NuGene International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Volatility & Risk

Coty has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.4, indicating that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coty beats NuGene International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.