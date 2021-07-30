Financial Analysis: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.44 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -10.29

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Doximity and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78 Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $61.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 151.04%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Doximity.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Doximity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

