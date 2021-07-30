Financial Analysis: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) vs. Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Express (NYSE:EXPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Express $1.21 billion 0.26 -$405.45 million ($4.86) -0.97

Torrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Express -22.11% -545.80% -16.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Torrid and Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

Torrid presently has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Express has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.03%. Given Torrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Express.

Summary

Torrid beats Express on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc. offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

