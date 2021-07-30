FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.25. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 15,266 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

