FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $61.55 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $61.55 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

