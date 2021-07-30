Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.32. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 10,503 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9977243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $234,243 over the last 90 days.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

