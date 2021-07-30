Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $4.97 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00012354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $60.25 million and $2.95 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00021685 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,133,005 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

