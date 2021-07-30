First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First BanCorp. worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.