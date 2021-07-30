First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Busey worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

BUSE stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

