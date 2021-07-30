First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $23.50 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.