First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III Sells 22,684 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,179. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

