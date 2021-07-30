First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.84 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after buying an additional 43,451 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

