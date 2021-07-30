First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Merchants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Merchants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

