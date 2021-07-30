First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.97. 7,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.