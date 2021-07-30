First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 338,693 shares.The stock last traded at $242.68 and had previously closed at $247.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

