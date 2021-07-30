First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

