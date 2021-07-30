First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

